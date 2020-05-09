New York —

Chivas celebrated 114 years of existence and received thousands of congratulations from fans, players and clubs around the world, highlighting the one made by Manchester United.

The English team sent a message to Guadalajara through their social networks where in addition to congratulating them on the anniversary, they thanked the contribution of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Many, many congratulations to Chivas on his anniversary day! And many, many thanks for giving us this great game! “Wrote the ‘Red Devils’.

The reactions were immediate, since, as usual, the adversaries of Chicharito They criticized his career and questioned the English club for his message, since they consider that Hernández is a bad player.

However, there were also fans who recognized what Hernández had accomplished in the Manchester United and defended it.

Chicharito arrived at Manchester United in 2010 from ChivasIn the negotiation, it was included that the English team would attend the inauguration of the new Guadalajara stadium, in a match where Hernández said goodbye to the Atletico fans to begin their European adventure. With the ‘Red Devils’, Javier scored 59 goals, he was champion of the Premier league twice and won three Community Shields.

