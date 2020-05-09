New York —

Chivas celebrated 114 years of existence and received thousands of congratulations from fans, players and clubs around the world, highlighting the one made by Manchester United.

The English team sent a message to Guadalajara through their social networks where in addition to congratulating them on the anniversary, they thanked the contribution of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

“Many, many congratulations to Chivas on his anniversary day! And many, many thanks for giving us this great game! “Wrote the ‘Red Devils’.

The reactions were immediate, since, as usual, the adversaries of Chicharito They criticized his career and questioned the English club for his message, since they consider that Hernández is a bad player.

The one who proclaims himself #Legend 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 – (@ngell_leon) May 8, 2020

Thank you @Chivas, we have never had such a dedicated bench keeper at work – GoRobelix (@GoRobelix) May 9, 2020

Player player? 🤦‍♂️ Great player Van Nistelrooy, Van Persie, Cantona, Rooney, CR7 … Those have left their mark on the team and not the puppet of Chicharito … Jelouuu. – 🥅 aLbErTo jOkEr ⚽🦈 (@ SharkAlberto19) May 9, 2020

Forgive us !!! We were going to send such a firecracker 🤣😂🤣 – uri fernando pantoja (@PantojaUri) May 9, 2020

However, there were also fans who recognized what Hernández had accomplished in the Manchester United and defended it.

And Mexicans belittle what they have achieved, very few of us value their talent 👏🇫🇷🐐👹 – Cristián Macias (@ GhaellMacias96) May 9, 2020

Great player and one of the great clubs on the globe. – BNA. (@BlasNavAra) May 8, 2020

No thanks to you for opening the doors to a Mexican who, for me, as a fan, gave me pleasure and joy to see him grow in an English team. THANK YOU !!! – Neftali Zapata Diaz (@ nefdiaz14) May 9, 2020

Maybe today he is egocentric but nobody takes away everything he has done, let’s forget how it is today, in the end he is only a Professional Soccer Player and that is why we must judge him and there is nothing to criticize, what he does in his personal life is very his problem – Juan el Pelicano Rodriguez (@ Pelicano87) May 9, 2020

Chicharito arrived at Manchester United in 2010 from ChivasIn the negotiation, it was included that the English team would attend the inauguration of the new Guadalajara stadium, in a match where Hernández said goodbye to the Atletico fans to begin their European adventure. With the ‘Red Devils’, Javier scored 59 goals, he was champion of the Premier league twice and won three Community Shields.

