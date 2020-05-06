New York —

In the heart of the Amazon, Manaus struggles not to be the next city with corpses in the streets as it happened in Ecuador to Guayaquil

The remote pandemic of the coronavirus has also reached the remote corners of the Amazon jungle.

Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, is the focus.

Its inhabitants are digging mass graves or ditches.

It is the only way that the authorities, overwhelmed by the number of deaths, can face the consequences of COVID-19.

People ask if this city, the capital of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, will become the next Guayaquil: The Ecuadorian city is one of the hardest hit in South America.

It is difficult not to compare the two.

The images of the streets of Guayaquil filled with unburied dead are still etched in the minds of many people here.

Amazonas has one of the highest infection rates in Brazil.

And also one of the least funded health systems, a combination that has led to the chaos to the heart of the jungle.

In April, Manaus registered a 578% increase in the number of people who died from respiratory problems.

EPAL Workers dig mass graves in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery.

They are not officially counted as victims of the coronavirus, but experts believe there can only be one explanation.

With tests at levels still very low, the actual numbers are not accurate.

But even if we take into account the official figures, there are around 92,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,500 deaths, which has placed Brazil ahead of China, where the pandemic started.

“We don’t want miracles,” says the mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgilio Neto.

It is a clear reference to the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro,who recently referred to the increasing number of deaths joking that his middle name is Messiah, but that he does not work miracles.

“What we need is an airplane full of scanners, fans, medications and protective equipment” for the toilets, said the mayor.

But the arrival of help is slow, while Bolsonaro continues to minimize the severity of the pandemic.

BBC As in many parts of the world, there are already people working on making homemade cloth masks.

Feeling of abandonment

Home to almost two million people, Manaus is the seventh largest city in Brazil and the most isolated.

Amazon also has the largest number of indigenous people in the country.

Many of them live in the city.

Poverty, malnutrition and displacement make facing the virus an even greater challenge for these communities, some of the most vulnerable in Brazil.

In Parque das Tribos, on the outskirts of Manaus, several women are working hard on sewing machines.

History has taught them that external viruses bring devastation.

Their only defense now is homemade cloth face masks, but much more is needed to protect them.

“We already have many people in the community with symptoms,” says Vanderleia dos Santos.

“We don’t have a doctor or a nurse to take care of us.”

BBC “We already have many people with symptoms,” says Vanderleia dos Santos

During the coronavirus crisis, he says, the city’s indigenous communities are being cared for by the public health system, known as SUS.

Rural indigenous communities have their own special health service, the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai).

However, Dos Santos is concerned that the system masks the real numbers of indigenous people who have contracted COVID-19.

He says that indigenous people are not being registered as such, but are classified as “white”.

“Our identity is questioned all the time,” she says.

“And it means that we can’t map relatives they could be infected. “

Since almost half of Brazil’s indigenous communities now live in cities, this is not a small problem.

“Indigenous people in urban areas feel abandoned,” says Sonia Guajajara, who heads the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.

“They are exposed to contagion and death because they are not being treated immediately.”

“Double hit“

For those who live deep in the Amazon jungle, the closest medical help is usually within days by boat.

Some communities have locked themselves up for fear of contagion

Others remain without contact, but their livelihoods are in jeopardy at a time when there is less oversight by indigenous and environmental agencies.

. The state of Amazonas has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infection in Brazil.

“It’s a double whammy,” says Jonathan Mazower of Survival International.

“Many of the officers on the ground who were reportedly working to protect the reserves from invasions have left and have stopped patrolling.”

That has enormous consequences in a country where illegal loggers and miners They have been emboldened by the speech of a government determined to eliminate protected areas and develop exploitation of the Amazon.

“Many people are targeting these lands,” says Mazower.

“Undoubtedly, they are taking advantage and claiming them.”

The numbers talk for themselves.

In the first three months of the year, deforestation increased a 51%.

“At the same time that we adopt measures to combat COVID-19, we cannot forget that incursions and attacks continue to occur,” says Sonia Guajajara.

“Fighting the coronavirus is causing other problems become invisible. “

Guajajara says that illegal miners, loggers, hunters, and evangelicals who want contact with isolated tribes “are not in quarantine.”

“They are using this time to explore and they are the main vectors ” contagion, Add.

. Forest fires raging Brazil each year recorded record numbers in 2019.

Fire season

And as the fire season begins there is a greater urgency.

Last year, an unprecedented number of fires devastated large areas of forest in the Amazon.

The peak fire season begins in July, which some experts fear may coincide with the peak of the coronavirus crisis.

“This will be a double problem,” says Rómulo Batista, from Greenpeace in Manaus.

In 2019, there were more than twice as many people with lung problems than usual, he said.

And the municipalities closest to the fire areas, such as Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, will be the most affected.

“When you have a lot of fires, there are a lot of people who go to the hospital. But if you have a hospital full of covid-19 patients, it will be chaos“

BBC

