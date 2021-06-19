New York man drowned rescuing ball from East River

MiamiMundo / The NY Daily

A 36-year-old man died trying to retrieve a volleyball that had fallen into the East River next to Domino Park in Brooklyn (NYC), the NYPD reported.

He was later identified as Andrei Romanov. The victim was swept away from shore after jumping into the water from Williamsburg Green Space yesterday around 6:40 p.m. A New York Police diver found him in the river and confirmed the man was unresponsive.

The Port Unit of the police department took the victim to the Brooklyn Navy Yard ferry dock. The man was then taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of his death, authorities said, ABC News reported. No further information was available at the time.