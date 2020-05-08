New York —

Terrible crime in the Coachella Valley, California.

Many in the Riverside County, specifically in the Coachella Valley, are dismayed by the alleged crimes committed Wednesday by a 49-year-old man, who is accused of having lethally launched his little daughter from a precipice.

Authorities said Thursday that Adam Slater, who is hospitalized, will be arrested as soon as he leaves the sanitarium. The details offered by the Riverside Sheriff’s Department shape a horrifying sequence of events that culminated in the death of a girl that according to his grandfather, he was barely 1 year old.

It all started with a report of domestic violence on Wednesday around 8:30 am at 41000 Washington Street outside the Southwest Community Church in Indian Wells. When Police officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman stabbed. Then it emerged that she was Slater’s wife.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Michael Grome, the woman’s father, said she had abandoned him. for a month, fearing for her safety from attacks and threats, but that they occasionally met in public so that he could see the girl.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries, while Slater had left the place taking his daughter in a vehicle.

According to Grome’s testimony, Slater climbed into his wife’s car to extract the girl and said: “You will die today. All of us will die today ”.

A while later, according to the authorities’ account, a car rollover was reported around 9 am south of Vista Point on Highway 74 in Palm Desert.

When witnesses tried to help suspect Slater, he he stabbed at least one of them who had managed to extract the girl of the passenger seat.

Slater then recovered his daughter and, according to the Sheriff’s Department, threw it from high up a ravine. The girl died and the suspect was detained while trying to escape nearby.

Although the names of the mother and the girl were not released by the authorities, they were identified as Ashley Grome and Madalyn Payton Slater.

A GoFundMe page It was created to raise funds, in which the girl’s mother wrote: “She was beautiful and her smile was contagious, even on a bad day, she always got me up. She was taken from this world too soon. “

The terrible case still has many unanswered questions, and much drama ahead: lwoman, who left the hospital on Thursday, is six months pregnant, waiting for another son of the man suspected of having murdered his daughter.

