Florida agents arrested a man who had been living his quarantine on a private Disney World island. The excuse he gave the authorities was that he felt in a “tropical paradise”.

Agents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office They found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Dicovery Island on Thursday. The man said he had been there since Monday or Tuesday and that he had planned to camp there for a week, according to an arrest report.

The 42-year-old man explained that he did not hear the numerous officers searching for him on foot on the private island, by boat and by air because he was asleep in a building. He admitted to an agent that he did not know it was a restricted area, even though there were numerous signs of “no trespassing”.

“Richard stated that he was not aware of that. and it looked like a tropical paradiseAccording to the arrest report.

Orange County Navy officers at Bay Lake used a public address system to tell McGuire that he was not allowed to be on the property, but still remained there.

A Disney security representative said she saw McGuire using a company boat on Thursday, and noted that the area had several “do not enter” signs and two closed doors. She asked the agency to file the charges.

McGuire was arrested for a trespassing offense and taken to jail without incident. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on this case.

Previously called Treasure Island, Discovery Island had been the site of a zoo before the island was closed to the public in 1999.

