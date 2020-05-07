New York —

They prepare a plan to present it next week to the Players Association

Returning to training will depend on how the disease is controlled in the coming weeks.

Photo:

Drew Angerer / .

Little by little, the Major Leagues continue to take steps on the way to the completion of the 2020 season and this Wednesday it was reported in various media that next week they will present the players with a formal proposal with this year’s activity plan, which would consider resuming spring training next June.

Teams are telling players to get ready and get in shape. MLB is expected to send a return-to-play proposal to the union soon. The gears for baseball’s return are starting to turn – but significant hurdles remain for it to become a reality. News at ESPN: https://t.co/fHiasxlS1A – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 7, 2020

Under this new schedule, It is considered to sing the “play ball” in the “Big Top” next July, reason why many teams in the League have already called their players to intensify individual exercises and to be forewarned before a possible scenario of return to the fields.

However, any measure is at the expense of health authorities controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the coming weeks, otherwise the stoppage of activities would continue and even threaten an eventual cancellation.

