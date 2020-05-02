New York —

Emmanuel Class of the Cleveland Indians tested positive for Boldenone and was punished with 80 games

Dominican pitcher Emmanuel Class came to Cleveland from the Texas Rangers.

The Major Leagues announced that Cleveland Indians Dominican pitcher Emmanuel Class was penalized with 80 games, after violating the banned substance policy used to improve game performance.

Class tested positive for boldenone, an injectable steroid derived from testosterone, which has no therapeutic use and is commonly used on the black market for racehorses, so it helps increase muscle mass and strength.

The Dominican He came to the Indians in a trade with the Texas Rangers and that involved former Cleveland star pitcher Corey Kluber.

“We were disappointed to hear of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Class for violating Major League Baseball policy and his efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game,” shared the Cleveland Indians club. it’s a statement.

Emmanuel Class, just 22 years old, was considered to contest the closer’s position on the team, reason why his low represents an important gap to cover thinking about the 2020 season, in addition to the fact that it would be unlikely that he would play this year due to the eventual cut in the campaign.

