The actor is presumed to have accepted the role in the twisted series just to make the scene.

Macaulay Culkin.

The actor Macaulay Culkin will be leaving soon the quiet life that has been built away from the spotlight of media attention to become one of the new signings in the series ‘American Horror Story’.

The former protagonist of ‘Home alone’ practically took years removed from the world of acting. The only works he has done in this time have been cameos or supporting roles in friend projects, like the ‘Dollface’ series in which his girlfriend participates Brenda song or the movie Land Changeland ’, and in between has devoted himself body and soul to his portal Bunny Ears.

What did it take for you to consider give up that comfort and get back in front of the cameras with a regular schedule? Ryan Murphy, the creator of the popular horror anthology, has just revealed how Macaulay’s interest was sparked And the claim he used to get it couldn’t be more surprising: He promised to shoot an incendiary sex scene with actress Kathy Bates., who happens to be thirty years older than him.

“I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work. I’ve always been a fan of ‘Home Alone’ and I also like it in its more adult facet, in the things he’s done lately. It is true that I had not done anything new for a while, but I had in my hands a character who is a true and absolute madness, so I asked him if we could talk on the phone and he said yes, “Murphy explained in statements to portal E! News to reveal that, in order to get Macaulay to join the cast of the tenth season, She did not hesitate to share more information with him than usual.

“I never actually let people read the story while looking for the actors, but I explained what the thing was about, what the character would be like and I also told him that he was sleeping with Kathy Bates, in a very erotic and crazy sex scene, and that would also do other things. He was silent for a moment and then he said to me: “It seems to me that I was born to play this role.” And he accepted without giving it more thought. “

There is no doubt that Kathy, an ‘American Horror Story veteran‘, Is the person indicated for introduce the actor to Ryan Murphy’s twisted universe in which, on the other hand, it seems that Macaulay will fit in wonderfully.

