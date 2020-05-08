New York —

Lyft and Amtrak announced that all employees and passengers should wear face masks or cover their faces when traveling.

Lyft requires drivers and passengers to cover their faces.

Photo:

Mario Tama / .

Public transportation companies Lyft and Amtrak announced new safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19., including the requirement that all employees and passengers wear face covers.

Lyft It released a statement Thursday announcing a new health and safety program that will require personal health certification, face masks, and health safety education for both drivers and passengers.

The aforementioned personal health certification will require each driver and traveler to self-certify that they will wear a face cover for the entirety of their trip, have no symptoms of COVID-19, will keep vehicles clean, will disinfect their hands frequently and it will leave the windows open when possible.

Passengers must also agree not to ride in the front seat of a Lyft vehicle.

“Anyone who disagrees with personal health certification may not request a ride or drive with Lyft,” the company said.

Amtrak It also announced that all customers at passing stations, trains and buses will be required to wear a face covering starting Monday, May 11.

The railroad also announced that it temporarily reduced coach and business class sales to 50% of capacity and that only accepts cashless payments on stations and trains.

It has also implemented guidelines to promote social distancing during travel.

