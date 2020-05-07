New York —

Carrot cake is one of many adults’ favorite dessert recipes. If you are a lover of baking, go ahead and prepare this delicious and healthy version, gluten, sugar and dairy free

When you really like carrot cake you become a fan of try all the variants you find available in local cafes and restaurants, in order to find your favorite style. Normally carrot cake not a children’s favorite dessert, surely it has to do with what less atractive which is a cake made with a vegetable; however with the passing of the years and adulthood it becomes one of the favorites and more classics.

On this occasion we present you a carrot cake recipe wonder in charge of the chefs Mia Rigden and Jenny Dorsey, hostesses of Well + Good’s Alt-Baking Bootcamp who have given themselves the task of create a unique and healthy version, which stands out for its low glycemic index and be gluten free. In this case, the renowned pastry chefs based their new version of the recipe, Substituting the three basic pantry for baking a cake: flour, butter and sugar, for healthier alternatives that stand out for their null gluten, lactose and sugar content. This carrot cake is made with almond flour and quinoa, coconut milk, walnuts and maple syrup; the end result is a fluffy cake than well preserves the personality of a traditional carrot cake but with tWhat healthier.

Between his most outstanding nutritional contributions the use of almond flour and quinoawhat makes the recipe is richer in protein and friendly with anyone who is gluten intolerantwe can’t forget the nutritional treasure represents its content in carrots to which a great contribution in batacarotenos (precursors of vitamin A). It’s a sweet taste suitable for celiacs and thanks to using maple syrup it is recommended for people with blood sugar problems.

Due to the healthy and nutritious of its main ingredients it is a cake that works perfect to consume at all hours, as breakfast accompanied by a good cup of coffee It’s delicious.! Even if still has that important dessert essence, without a doubt an extraordinary option for encourage you to grow your skills as a baker during confinement.

Healthy Carrot Cake Recipe:

