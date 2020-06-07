Photo: . / EPA / JASON SZENES

NEW YORK, USA.- New York is experiencing a new day of peaceful protests against racism this Saturday, with at least two dozen calls throughout the city after one of the quietest nights since the protests began.

According to the Police, the night of Friday to Saturday resulted in only about 40 arrests, a far cry from the more than 700 that occurred on Monday, the first day with a curfew in the Big Apple.

The measure, which continues in force every day from 8 pm, was again challenged last night by several groups of protesters, who were dissolved by the Police without too many incidents.

New York (United States), 07/06 / 2020.- People kneel in silence during a protest at Columbus Circle, 12 days on after George Floyd’s death in police custody, in New York, USA, 06 June 2020. A bystander’s video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd pleading with arresting officers that he couldn’t breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. (Protests, United States, New York) . / EPA / Peter Foley

This Saturday, on a very hot day, thousands of protesters began to take to the streets already in the morning to participate in the endless number of calls spread through social networks.

In Brooklyn, some 3,000 people, according to police calculations, gathered from 1:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) in a concentration next to the popular Prospect Park, and then started a march towards Manhattan, crossing the historic bridge of Brooklyn

The protests were repeated in all districts of the Big Apple, with significant numbers of protesters in Queens, The Bronx or Manhattan.

In addition, there were several calls also scheduled for late afternoon, so it is foreseeable that the curfew will again be challenged by groups of protesters, something that in recent days has produced some clashes with the Police, which sometimes he has intervened harshly after nightfall.

The city announced on Friday that two officers were suspended for the disproportionate use of force in incidents recorded during the week, in which many protesters have reported police abuses against peaceful marches.

Meanwhile, the Police arrested this Saturday a woman accused of doing graffiti in the Cathedral of San Patricio during the protests last weekend.

Many local organizations and politicians insisted on Saturday to the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, to end the curfew, considering that it is being counterproductive and creating unnecessary problems for protesters and agents, since almost all the protests are being peaceful.

De Blasio, who announced the measure after the riots and looting that occurred during the first days of protests, argues that it is being effective in minimizing these problems. .