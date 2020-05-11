New York —

Now we understand the good tournament of Kevin Trapp, Serge Gnabry, Marco Reus and more …

Kevin Trapp and his partner Izabel Goulart.

Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain / .

The Bundesliga It is one of the most competitive European competitions that exist, in all teams we can find good players and there are several clubs that are serious candidates for the title.

But not only that, in addition to the show on the court, the Bundesliga has extra motivation, as many of the players’ girlfriends have impressive physicists who are a clear extra motivation to seek the title.

Here are the Bundesliga brides who will take your breath away.

Sandra Jerze

Before the quarantine stop, Serge Gnabry he was having a spectacular season, but not as spectacular as his girlfriend Sandra Jerze. Sandra, of Swiss origin, is a beautiful model who met the footballer during the recording of a music video in which both appear.

Ann-Kathrin Brommel

Now known as Ann-Kathrin Gotze, this lingerie model is the wife of Mario Gotze since 2018. The couple does not hide their love on social networks and it is common to see them together in beautiful places in the world in their instagram photographs.

Scarlett Gartmann

Scarlett Gartmann, 26, is a model who has posed for major car brands such as Volkswagen and Hyunday and for a year she has been married to the Borussia Dortmund crack, Marco Reus.

Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart Not only is she a lingerie model, but she is one of the lucky few in the world to be considered an angel of Victoria Secret. The Brazilian supermodel is partner of the goalkeeper of the Eintracht Frankfurt, Kevin Trapp.

Mirjana Zuber

Steven zuber, a Hoffenheim midfielder, is married to the former finalist of Miss switzerlandMirjana Zuber. The successful model has ventured into the world of cinema with brief participation and launched an online store called Elle Myra.

