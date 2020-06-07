New York Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city’s curfew for nearly a week on Sunday as anti-racist protests raged there and across the United States.

“Yesterday and on the last night we saw the best of our city,” de Blasio tweeted and announced that the end of the curfew was “effective immediately.”

The move from 08:00 PM to 05:00 AM was taken in the city for the first time in 75 years and ceased a day before the gradual economic “reopening” after more than two months of confinement against the coronavirus.

This week New York will enter phase one of the plan to revive the state’s economy, which was paralyzed by measures against the coronavirus that killed more than 21,000 in the most populous city.

The first stage of the reopening will allow the resumption of activities in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Businesses will have very restricted access.

The controversial curfew was extended on June 2 and began more than 20 minutes before sundown after several upscale Manhattan stores were looted amid massive protests against police brutality.

The second weekend of protests, sparked by the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, sparked massive marches that took place largely peacefully.

Many protesters on Saturday defied the curfew in New York but were ignored by police who responded aggressively on previous nights against those who violated it.

In the past week, social media showed images of police officers arresting protesters, cornering them, and even hitting them with their batons.

In addition to protesting racism, protesters in New York demanded to change laws that protect the background of police officers and cut the annual budget of $ 6 billion for the force.