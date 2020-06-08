15 minutes. The Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, announced this Sunday the end of the curfew imposed every night since last Monday, after a new day of massive demonstrations peaceful against racism and police violence.

“We are going to lift the curfew, with immediate effect,” de Blasio reported on Twitter. He also stressed that on the eve “the best of our city” was seen.

New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city. Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other. – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2020

De Blasio was referring to a day when thousands of people took to the streets in all the districts of the Big Apple to continue the mobilizations started after the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

Although some protesters again defied the curfew, this time the police allowed the marches to continue without intervening. This, after having done it with great forcefulness on other days.

According to local media, the day ended with 80 arrests, after 40 the day before and far from the more than 700 that came to be on Monday.

“Keep staying safe. Keep taking care of each other“de Blasio said. The mayor, in recent days, has been pressured by other Democratic city officials to end the curfew.

For critics of the measure, it was only criminalizing peaceful protests beyond 8 p.m. In addition, it caused unnecessary clashes between the Police and the protesters.

The curfew, the first in the Big Apple in almost 80 years, was established last Monday after several nights of riots and looting and amid protests against police violence.

On Tuesday, de Blasio reported that the move would continue at least until Sunday.

Reopening this Monday

New York will begin its reopening this Monday, after the break to combat the coronavirus. In this first phase, the construction, industry and retail sectors will return retailers for store order picking.

This Sunday, it will light up some of its most emblematic places (. / EPA / Alba Vigaray)

In total, authorities estimate that some 400,000 workers could return to their posts. Its about first step to resume some post-pandemic normality. The disease has had one of the largest epicenters in the city, with almost 22,000 deaths.

This Sunday, will light up some of its most iconic places to pay tribute to the work of its citizens against the coronavirus and celebrate the reopening of the Big Apple.

The skyscrapers of the One World Trade Center and the Rockefeller Center, the Grand Central Station Bridge and various public administration headquarters will be dyed blue and gold. About them, the words “New York Tough” will be screened (something like “New York is tough”). The slogan refers to the reputation of resilience of the city and its inhabitants.

Other well-known spots within the state will also light up, including Niagara Falls.

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and many people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together has been extraordinary.” This was defended by the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, when announcing the initiative.

According to Cuomo, New York has not only managed to “flatten the curve”, but has “doubled” it thanks to the effort and commitment of its people.

“New Yorkers should be proud of their achievement“stressed the politician, highlighting how it has been possible to reduce the number of infections in just a few weeks.

New York was one of the main foci of the coronavirus globally, with more than 30,000 deaths in the state, the vast majority in the five districts of the Big Apple.

On the last day, 45 deaths were recorded, according to what Cuomo reported this Sunday, which is a small rebound from the previous day’s 35, the lowest number recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.