New York lifted restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic

The state of New York lifted the restrictions implemented against the pandemic on Tuesday, after reaching the threshold of 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Life is about prospering. Life is seeing people. Life is loving life, it is celebrating. Life is about enjoying life is about interacting. And now we are living in life again, ”Cuomo declared when making the announcement.

As confirmed, the measures are lifted “as of today, with immediate effect.”

“We have reached 70% vaccination. It is the national goal, and we have achieved it ahead of schedule. What does 70% mean? It means that we can now return to the life we ​​know, ”Cuomo said of his condition, which was the first epicenter of the outbreak in the US.

In New York City, with more than 8 million inhabitants and which suffered one of the worst attacks of the virus, the number of infections has plummeted to just 500 cases a day and almost half of the population has already completed the regime of vaccines, either one or two doses.

President Joe Biden has set a goal for 70% of adults to be vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. Although a dozen states have reached that threshold, at the national level the figure is around 64% and the vaccination campaign has significantly slowed down, with difficulties in convincing the most reluctant sectors. The daily average has fallen to just a million doses from more than 3 million administered at the end of April.

Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna double-dose vaccines and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines are available in the United States for ages 16 and older. And for a month the authorities gave the green light to the administration of the Pfizer / BioNTech serum for adolescents between 12 and 15 years old.

Parallel to the advance of the vaccination campaign, New York has been lifting the restrictions imposed last year to prevent the spread. In April, the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, had said that the metropolis would fully reopen on July 1.