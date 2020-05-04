New York —

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 not only affects older adults more frequently than young people and more severely, but it keeps them in a situation of social isolation.

Older adults are the greatest victims of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus or COVID-19 and, in the long term, they may be the ones who suffer the most from the social isolation measures imposed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United States is the most affected country in the world, of the 3,133,794 cases reported worldwide on April 28, 1,033,710 cases have been reported in this country, with 59,110 deaths. Of those numbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 8 out of 10 deaths of people confirmed with COVID-19 have been from adults over 65. And it is thought that the number of people affected is much higher since the number of tests in the general population that should be performed daily have not been performed.

What this crisis has made clear so far is that older adults and people who have other pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, appear to be at increased risk of developing more serious complications of COVID-19 disease. . Of course, every day we learn new things about this virus.

While confinement is being diminished in the country (which will probably take a long time), the outlook for older adults is not very encouraging.

If we think of those people over 65 who live in residences or care centers, in addition to not being able to go out for an indefinite time, they face an uncertain period of isolation in which they will not be able to have physical contact with their relatives (yes, perhaps they are lucky to have contact through technology).

The CDC recommends that people with loved ones in senior centers follow their guide to restrict or prohibit visits and limit activities within the facility to keep residents safe. The same is true for those who are at home alone or in the company of family members.

Faced with this situation of uncertainty, our elders experience stress and anxiety that their loved ones, whether they are close or not, can help alleviate.

If you have family, friends, neighbors or acquaintances in the elderly, you can help them by showing that you think of them. You can, depending on the degree of closeness you have with them, take actions such as:

Call them daily or make video calls with him or himto

Be in constant contact with your caregiver

Prevent him from going outside

Send the market purchase or your medicines to your home. Or take them and leave them at the door.

And, above all, listen to it.

Many people say that once “this is over,” the first thing they will do is hug their older parents or grandparents. And it’s no coincidence, a study from Carnegie Mellon University states that physical contact and other signs of affection are a great medicine to relieve stress for older adults and help them better deal with their illnesses.

All of this may sound distant today, but if we have a little patience and focus on our elders being safe and feeling that we are aware of them, we will succeed in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic and the one that is starting, the pandemic of problems. of mental health that include anxiety, insomnia and depression.

Remember the words of Khalil Gibran: “However long the storm may be, the sun always shines again through the clouds.”

About Dr. Aliza:

Aliza A. Lifshitz, known for her long history in the Hispanic media as Dr. Aliza, is the health expert for the educational television network for the Hispanic community HITN. At HITN she hosts the Vida y Salud daily programming block, a space where she shares information and tools for Hispanics to lead healthier lives and better communicate with their doctors.

.