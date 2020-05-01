New York —

The two best players in the history of ls Concacaf revolutionized the Spanish league at the time

Hugo Sánchez greets the fans at the end of his career with a friendly match against Paraguay.

Photo:

Jorge Silva / .

Concacaf is one of the fastest growing confederations in the world of football, for many years it was a ‘forgotten’ area, until two characters ended up putting her on the map, the two best exponents -without a doubt- of the Central American and Caribbean area: Hugo Sanchez and Jorge ‘Mágico González.

But.. Who is better? Is there a way to decide?

The ‘Pentapichichi’

Hugo Sánchez broke the Spanish league, became a force of nature and scored goals until fed up … five scoring championships endorsed him and earned him his most remembered nickname in the world: ‘Pentapichichi’.

True, Hugo was surrounded by one of the most talented teams in football history worldwide but his athleticism and mentality made him the most important player in the famous ‘Quinta del Buitre’ and raised it to the legend level.

The magic’

Jorge González was an unequaled, beyond the statistics, the Salvadoran soccer genius perplexed the entire city of Cadiz cas if he were a sorcerer from an exotic country after the 1982 World Cup in which his team was eliminated in the first round, but he left very good impressions … almost magical.

Cadiz was encouraged to sign him and ‘Mágico’ made an era on the Spanish league playing field; people in the stadium swirled to see him as if he were a master of bullfighting and so, Going out on the shoulders every week, he returned the team to the First Division and he became the club’s top idol.

.