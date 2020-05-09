New York —

The president is planning to issue a new executive order to further restrict legal immigration.

Welcome?

Photo:

PAUL J. RICHARDS / . / .

The President’s Administration Plans Donald trump to further restrict legal immigration, they seem to be on the move after it was revealed this week that in the next few days it could sign a new executive order to suspend work permits and visas to enter the country.

Taking the crisis of coronavirus As a pretext, President Trump intends to issue another decree to stop the issuance of visas to temporary workers of the category H-1B and H-2B, as well as interrupting the processes of family petitions of permanent residents and citizens, in addition to rejecting asylum applications, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The new restriction measures would add to the executive order signed by Trump on April 22 that suspended the permanent residency procedures for 60 days and that could be extended.

They are also part of the restrictions imposed when crossing the border gates that are still in force and do not allow entry to those who are not citizens, permanent residents or that their trip to the United States is essential, in addition to which neither the consulates nor the embassies are granting visas.

In the executive order of April 22, President Trump said he would only suspend immigration processes for “green card” or permanent residence, but the new plan would include visas for temporary employment, with the exception of H-2A visas which are awarded to agricultural workers.

Trump’s plans to further restrict immigration are fueled by GOP lawmakers who sent him a letter Thursday asking him to suspend guest worker programs in the face of the country’s highest unemployment rate in history.

The republican petition requires a 60-day to one-year suspension, or until unemployment recovers to its “normal levels,” from visas H-1B that is awarded professionals, the H-2B for unskilled workers occupying positions in the service sector, and E-B5 for investors.

The new Trump decree would also include the suspension of visas for students who can do internships in the country for a year after graduating.

The Trump administration assumes that Americans will accept the new restrictions by being concerned about the thousands of deaths the pandemic has left and the millions of jobs that have been lost, the WSJ says.

.