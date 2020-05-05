New York —

The federal government had requested the suspension of the court order that prevents it from putting more bureaucratic obstacles on asylum seekers

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has supported this Monday the court order that prevents Trump administration from requesting proof of health insurance plan from asylum seekers in the United States. Organizations fighting to defend the rights of immigrants in Oregon welcomed the court’s decision.

“We are delighted that the Ninth Circuit has allowed this injunction to continue protecting the legal immigration system family-based enacted by Congress, ”attorney Naomi Igra of the Sidley Austin LLP firm said in a statement.

Organizations Latino Network, Justice Action Center (JAC), The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), Innovation Law Lab and the law firm Sidley Austin LLP filed a demand to stop the request of the Administration that had requested the suspension of the court order awarded on November 26 by the United States District Court in Portland, Oregon.

The suspension of said order would have allowed the Administration to immediately implement the Presidential proclamation of October 4, requiring authorized immigrants to demonstrate that they have a specific type of health insurance plan, or who can pay for medical care out of pocket, to enter the United States.

The proclamation was to take effect on November 3, 2019, but by preventing its implementation, 25,000 visas that had been denied could be granted. It is recorded that two thirds of the legal immigrants had remained without entering the country, without having demonstrated to date the Administration the effectiveness of said measure if it had been implemented.

The complainant organizations allege that said measure is illegal and would affect more than 300,000 people a year, favoring the separation of families and would stop the arrival of international talent.

Jeff Bless, AILA’s director of federal litigation, said in a statement that “thanks to this decision many families can breathe easier since the irreparable damage that would have been inflicted had the court order been suspended has been recognized. ”

For his part, Stephen Manning, executive director of the Innovation Law Lab, said that “America’s long tradition of bringing families together through its immigration system is a key component of the nation’s stability, prosperity, and collective strength.” .

