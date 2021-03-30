New York Launches “COVID Passport” with Blockchain Technology

Certainly, New York launched the United States “COVID passport.” Citizens of the state can verify that they have received the vaccine or have obtained negative test results. Of course, using Blockchain technology.

Accordingly, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said the state is the first in the country to implement this technology. After carrying out two successful pilot demonstrations.

First COVID passport with Blockchain technology

For better understanding, the COVID-19 passport is based on IBM’s Blockchain-based Digital Health Pass. Which allows the secure verification and sharing of a user’s identity, vaccination history and test results without revealing any independent personal information.

Specifically, Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the Excelsior Pass. A COVID-19 passport with Blockchain technology, for use throughout the state starting Friday, April 2.

Today we launched Excelsior Pass, a free platform for businesses & individuals that can be used to easily access secure proof of a recent negative COVID test or vaccination. It’s a first of its kind tool to help NY fight COVID while reopening our economy safely. Learn More: – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2021

“New Yorkers have shown that they can follow public health guidance to roll back COVID. Therefore, the innovative Excelsior Pass is one more tool to fight the virus.

To clarify, the COVID-19 passport is fully subsidized by the state of New York. Therefore, it is provided for free use by voluntarily participating companies.

In this regard, Andrew Cuomo said: «Large spaces have already announced that they will start using the COVID passport in the coming weeks. Including Madison Square and the Times Union Center. ‘

Specifically, interested New Yorkers can choose to use the Excelsior Pass and learn more here. In addition, interested companies can participate and obtain more information here.

IBM in command of the vaccination passport

Unsurprisingly, the public needs new tools to begin a gradual and safe return to normalcy. And IBM has developed one of those promising tools.

“New York State Announces Availability of Your COVID Passport, in Partnership with IBM.”

With more than 1/4 of its residents vaccinated, NY State announces the availability of its digital health pass designed in partnership with IBM. Learn more about the first-of-its-kind Excelsior Pass: https://t.co/iYgKqrYoFw by Steve LaFleche, GM, IBM Public and Federal Market pic.twitter.com/Tj3AnQXvkq – IBM News (@IBMNews) March 26, 2021

According to Steve LaFleche, CEO of IBM Public and Federal Market: “New York State is a model for the rest of the country of how new approaches to technology can help secure economies. While striving to protect public health.

It is worth mentioning that Steve LaFleche predicts that the open standards of Blockchain technology will allow other states to join the effort. Allowing the reopening of the economy throughout the country.

How does the application work?

Excelsior Pass is a free and voluntary platform developed by the state together with IBM. Which uses Blockchain technology to protect the data of its users.

By the way, it is an App designed on a platform based on Blockchain technology. That will allow to demonstrate that the citizen has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested negative in the detection test.

In this way, users will be able to download the application, submit their basic data and answer a series of questions that give authenticity to the fact that they are voluntarily registering themselves.

In effect, people receive a digital pass with a secure QR code. Which they can print or store on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet application.

Additionally, participating businesses and venues can use a companion app to scan the customer’s QR code. And thus verify your COVID status.

So, from April 2, the application will be in arts spaces, private or community events, as well as entertainment centers.

It is hoped that with this initiative, New York can progressively return to being the epicenter of large-scale social and cultural events.

In closing, starting to move the world’s economy is what has governments on edge. How to do it in the best possible way is the great unknown, could looking for it from technology could solve the problem? Leave us your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Marie Curie: «You don’t have to fear anything in life, you just have to understand it. Now is the time to understand more, so we can fear less.

