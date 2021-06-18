New York Latino press backs Eric Adams’ mayoral bid

15 minutes. Three of the main Latino print media in New York have announced their endorsement of Democratic candidate Eric Adams in his run for Mayor of New York with five days to go before the primary elections, from which the candidates of both will emerge. major parties, the Democrat and the Republican.

The last newspaper to support Adams, a former police officer and current president of the Brooklyn district, has been El Diario.

“We believe that your tour of the Police Department can help achieve internal reform of the NYPD with balance, because we need safe streets but without police abuse,” the newspaper wrote.

The increase in violence and incidents with firearms since the outbreak of the pandemic has become the main concern of voters, according to the latest published polls, and Adams is one of the candidates who has insisted the most on reinforce the city police.

Multi-choice

Adams, considered one of the most conservative candidates within the progressive Democratic Party, has received numerous attacks by the most leftist candidates, who accuse him of trying to perpetuate the excessive use of violence by agents and of resuming police practices that they have been harshly criticized for their disproportionate use against ethnic and racial minorities such as the Latin American community.

“Adams has a life experience that connects him with the ordinary citizen. He knows what it means to come from below. We hope that he will fulfill his pro-immigrant agenda,” underlines this newspaper founded in 1913.

Likewise, the publication supports as its second option the also moderate Kathryn García, former director of the Department of Sanitation and as a third option it supports the leftist Maya Wiley, former aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Precisely, about Wiley, the newspaper shows its reservations to the proposal of this candidate to withdraw funds from the Police to relocate them to other services that help reduce violence without resorting to force.

The primary elections next Tuesday will be held with a multi-election system. With this method, the voter may choose up to five applicants in order of preference.

Democratic mayor

Impacto Latino, for its part, insisted that the city needs a person with experience in the Government. And he also highlights that Adams’ passage through the police force places him in a “unique position” to address “the violence and anarchy that has arisen in the five boroughs.”

This newspaper did not show its support for more candidates, like Queens Latino, the other Hispanic media that has opted for Adams.

Queens Latino assures that Adams has been “linked to the Latino community.” In addition, he points out that “he knows the political intricacies of the city so as not to let himself be screwed up.”

In addition, the African-American politician also has the support of federal congressman of Latino origin Adriano Espaillat.

The congressman withdrew his previous support for candidate Scott Stringer, after the latter was accused of sexual harassment by a former collaborator.

The latest polls feature Adams as the most endorsed contender, followed by Kathryn Garcia, Maya Wiley and businessman Andrew Yang.

All analysts believe that the Democratic candidate who prevails in the primaries will be the next mayor of the Big Apple.