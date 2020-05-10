New York —

A family of immigrants Hondurans spent a night of terror in a suburb of Chicago When awakened by local police and immigration agencies who detained them, they fingerprinted and transported them to a detention center, activists and lawyers said.

Detained immigrants were identified as José Frank Guzmán Hernández, 32 years old; Elvin O. Guzmán Hernández, 34; Dagoberto Guzmán Hernándezof 25 and Edy Ramos Ramos, 22 years old.

Lawyer Christopher Bergin, from the Westside Justice Center, who represents the detainees, and other Hispanic leaders, protested the events.

Bergin told the press that a protection against deportation of the four Hondurans to remain in the country, where their families are.

The incident occurred last week, Monday night, when police from the Schaumburg suburb came to the detainees’ home. They immediately took away two of the immigrants, whom they accused of theft.

The family said Bergin and Julie Contreras, of the Lincoln United Methodist Church, alleged that it was impossible because they had been home.

After 36 hours in the local jail, the two were released to agents of the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE), who transported them to a detention center.

But the nightmare did not end there, because near twenty immigration officers returned to the home, according to Contreras. There the agents, some without face masks, proceeded to photograph and fingerprint the adults in that home. One of the officers, Contreras said, left the gloves inside the house, putting him at risk of coronavirus to that group of Hispanics.

Then, the officers took two other men from this extended family to a detention center, where they are currently.

Quite alarmed, the activist said that in times of a pandemic, even taking immigrants to a detention center can mean their lives.

“American children in quarantine are subject to the possibility of COVID-19 contamination by US federal agents.”Contreras said, “And his parents, who are only guilty of coming here to protect their families.”

She said her church prays for the well-being of detainees in an act that she declared is unacceptable under the contingency of the pandemic.

“We pray for these parents who have been placed in a death trap in prison or who will be deported to a death sentence upon being returned to the violent streets of their country, Honduras.”he exposed.

A member of this family regretted the events and stated that the experience left them marked.

“We were scared with police all over the house”, he claimed Yuri Carias, who suffers from diabetes. “We are a peaceful family in quarantine and trying to stay safe, and now strangers came to our home with our children crying and some of the policemen wearing neither masks nor gloves touching things around the house.”

