This Wednesday a new arrivals and departures terminal at LaGuardia airport, located in the north of the Queens neighborhood

. –

NY.- The Governor of the State of NY, Andrew Cuomo, inaugurated this Wednesday a new terminal arrivals and departures at the airport The guard, located in the north of the neighborhood of Queens, which is part of a total renovation of the aerodrome, financed 80% by private capital and whose budget rises to 8,000 million dollars.

At his daily press conference, Cuomo assured that when the works are completed, in the coming months The guard It will become « the first major airport in the United States built in 25 years. »

« This should have been done decades ago, » said Cuomo, who stressed that The guard It was « a shame ».

Cuomo insisted that the renovation of the airport, which has lost 97% of its traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, is intended for when national and international air activity resumes.

Along with JFK airports (NY) and Newark (New Jersey), The guard It is one of the air connection points of the great urban area of NY with the rest of the country and the world.

The executive director of the Ports of NY and New Jersey Rick Cotton assured that the new terminal B, which will go into operation this Saturday, is 50 percent larger than the one it replaces.

Cotton stressed that « there is no doubt that air travel will recover. It is not a question of whether (they will resume), but of when. »

On the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo limited himself to giving data on the evolution of the percentage of new positive cases in the state and in the city of NY, where, he pointed out, 50,000 analyzes are being carried out daily, the largest number in the country.

According to the governor, who has stopped reporting the number of fatalities, in the city of NY on Tuesday, 1.5% of the people who tested were positive, a percentage lower than 1.8% on Monday and 1.7% on Sunday.

By district, the Bronx is where the most new cases are being registered, with 2.1% of new positives registered on Tuesday, compared to Manhattan and Staten Island, where 1.2% of the people who underwent the test were infected .

According to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the pandemic, in the state of NY 30,458 people have died. .