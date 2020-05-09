New York —

Drug traffickers often brand their deadly products with flashy names to attract “business.”

In a sick sign of the times, heroin dealers in the Bronx (NYC) are stamping some of their products with names like “Coronavirus” and “24 Black Mamba,” nickname for the late basketball player Kobe Bryant.

A group of suspected drug traffickers were caught selling single-dose packages of heroin and fentanyl bearing those biohazard names and symbols, Pix11 reported. Other names used include “Hiroshima”, “Isis”, “Anthrax” and “95.”

Authorities raided the narcotics factory Thursday and seized drugs worth $ 1 million dollars, between 120,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl, following a home in the Bronx.

Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Control Administration (DEA) In New York, he announced the results of the long-term investigation that monitored an alleged operation located at 2333 Loring Place North, Apartment # 3.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we arrested six drug traffickers they appropriately rated their product as a ‘coronavirus,’ ”Donovan said.

Bridget Brennan, special prosecutor for narcotics, stated that the alleged traffickers were “trying to capitalize on the pandemic’s deadly reputation ”and the popular name of the legendary athlete.

The six detainees were identified as Dariel Fermín, Manuel Morillo, Frank Marte Ureña, Yamilka Fermín, Ana Lora Díaz and Cindy Cortoreal, New York Post reported.

The initial arrests were made Thursday, when detectives and narcotics agents said they saw Morillo leave Loring Place North with a heavy brown bag and then place it inside a taxi led by Ureña.

That vehicle stopped near the George Washington Bridge and the agents found 80 thousand packages of drugs on board.

Later Fermín was arrested as he was leaving the apartment guarded. Police said the woman had a bag filled with 40,000 more packages.

A search warrant issued for the apartment led investigators to find inside paraphernalia indicative of a heroin and fentanyl mill, the DEA said.

