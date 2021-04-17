New York Knicks wins 109-117 over Dallas Mavericks

04/17/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

New York Knicks got the victory against Dallas mavericks away from home by 109-117 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from getting the victory away from home against Memphis Grizzlies by 113-114, while the visitors also won away from home against New Orleans Pelicans 106-116, so after this result they accumulated six victories in a row. With this result, New York Knicks which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 30 games won out of 57 played. For its part, also Dallas mavericksAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 30 victories in 55 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 11-2 during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 25-34. Later, during the second quarter the locals managed to get closer on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 27-22. After this, the teams reached the break with a 52-56 in the light.

In the third quarter again there were alternations in the electronic, which concluded with a partial result of 27-27 and a 79-83 overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference, widened the difference to a maximum of 12 points (82-94) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-34. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 109-117 in favor of the visitors.

The victory of New York Knicks was built on 44 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds from Julius Randle and the 24 points, two assists and eight rebounds of Rj barrett. The 22 points, 19 assists and eight rebounds of Luka doncic and the 23 points, an assist and 12 rebounds of Kristaps Porzingis they were not enough for Dallas mavericks could win the game.

After winning the match, the next clash of New York Knicks will be against New Orleans Pelicans in the Madison Square Garden, while the next meeting of Dallas mavericks will be against Sacramento Kings in the American Airlines Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.