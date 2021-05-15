New York Knicks win over Charlotte Hornets 118-109

05/15/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

New York Knicks managed to prevail as a local against Charlotte hornets by 118-109 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the New York Knicks players won at home against San antonio spurs 102-98 and after this result they achieved a streak of four victories in the last five games. For their part, Charlotte Hornets lost at home with LA Clippers by 90-113, so after the match they added a total of five defeats in a row. After the game, New York Knicks remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 40 games won out of 71 played, while Charlotte hornets it would be left out of the Play-offs with 33 games won out of 71 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was led by the local team, reaching a difference of nine points (32-23) to finish with a 36-27. After this, during the second quarter the local team managed to maintain its difference in the light and ended with a partial result of 27-27. After this, the players came to rest with a 63-54 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the visiting team managed to overcome the match until reaching a draw, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-1 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and concluded with a partial result of 26 -32 (and 89-86 total). Finally, in the course of the last quarter it was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 15-18. After all this, the game came to the end of the quarter with a 104-point tie between both teams, so the game had to be extended until extra time.

During overtime he fundamentally dominated New York Knicks, widened the difference to a maximum of 12 points (118-106) and ended with a partial result of 14-5, the final result of the match being 118-109 in favor of New York Knicks.

During the match, New York Knicks took the victory thanks to 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds from Julius Randle and the 14 points, five assists and nine rebounds of Alec burks. The 30 points, four assists and five rebounds of Miles Bridges and the 25 points, eight assists and three rebounds of Devonte ‘Graham they were not enough for Charlotte hornets could win the game.

In the next NBA game, New York Knicks will measure his strength with Boston Celtics in the Madison Square Garden. For its part, the next meeting of Charlotte hornets will be against Washington Wizards in the Capital One Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.