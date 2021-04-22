New York Knicks win over Atlanta Hawks 137-127

04/22/2021 at 05:21 CEST

New York Knicks was imposed as a local Atlanta Hawks by 137-127 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Charlotte hornets 109-97, so after the game they completed a streak of nine wins in a row, while the visitors also won at home against Orlando Magic by 112-96. After the game, New York Knicks get a place in the Play-off positions with 33 games won out of 60 played. For its part, Atlanta Hawks it also remains in play-off positions with 32 games won out of 59 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 11-2 during the quarter and ended with a 34-39. Later, during the second quarter the local players cut distances in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 33-30. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 67-69 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team distanced itself in the light, increased the difference to a maximum of 11 points (84-95) until it concluded with a partial result of 23-28 and an overall 90-97. Finally, in the last quarter the local team players managed to tie the game through a comeback, in fact, they got a 17-2 run and went on to win by seven points (116-109), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-25. Finally, the game came to the end of the quarter with a 122-point tie between both teams, so it was necessary to extend the regulation time to extra time.

The extension was dominated by the local team, reaching a difference of 10 points (132-122) and ended with a partial result of 15-5, the final result of the match being 137-127 in favor of New York Knicks.

The triumph of New York Knicks It was due in part thanks to the 40 points, six assists and 11 rebounds of Julius Randle and the 20 points, three assists and four rebounds of Derrick Rose. The 25 points, an assist and 22 rebounds of Clint Capela and the 20 points, 14 assists and two rebounds of Bring young they were not enough for Atlanta Hawks won the match.

After winning this match, in the next match New York Knicks you will see the faces with Toronto raptors in the Madison Square Garden. For his part, the next adversary of Atlanta Hawks will be Miami Heat, with which he will face in the State Farm Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.