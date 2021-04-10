New York Knicks win 133-129 over Memphis Grizzlies

04/10/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

New York Knicks won at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 133-129 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing away from home with Boston Celtics by 101-99. For their part, the visitors won at home against Atlanta Hawks by 113-131. After the game, New York Knicks is tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 26 victories in 53 games played, while also Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the play-off positions with 26 victories in 50 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had the visiting team as the protagonist and dominator, in fact, the team achieved a 10-0 run and reached a difference of 15 points (18-33) to finish with a result of 23-35. Later, in the second quarter, it reduced differences New York Knicks, which concluded with a partial result of 28-25. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 51-60 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the local team managed to get closer again in the light until it ended with a partial result of 32-30 (83-90). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the New York Knicks players managed to tie the game through a comeback, in fact, they got a 10-2 quarter during this quarter and the quarter ended with a 31-24 partial result , reaching the end of the quarter with a draw at 114-114, so it was necessary to wait until overtime to know the winner.

During extra time the local team dominated fundamentally and ended with a partial result of 19-15, the final result of the match being 133-129 in favor of New York Knicks.

Much of the victory of New York Knicks was cemented from 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds from Julius Randle and the 20 points, two assists and four rebounds of Immanuel quickley. The 20 points, two assists and 14 rebounds of Jonas Valanciunas and the 26 points, six assists and four rebounds of JA Morant they were not enough for Memphis Grizzlies could win the game.

In the next NBA game, New York Knicks will measure his strength with Toronto raptors in the Madison Square Gardenwhile in the next game, Memphis Grizzlies you will see the faces with Indiana Pacers in the Fedexforum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.