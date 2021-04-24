New York Knicks win 120-103 against Toronto Raptors

04/24/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

New York Knicks won at home against Toronto raptors by 120-103 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the New York Knicks players won at home against Atlanta Hawks by 137-127, so after the match they accumulated ten victories in a row. For their part, the Toronto Raptors also defeated at home Brooklyn nets by 114-103. New York Knicks, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 34 matches won out of 61 played, while Toronto raptors it would be left out of the play-off positions with 25 victories in 60 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial of 11-1 during the quarter until finishing with a 30-26. Later, in the second quarter the local team players increased their difference and had a maximum difference of nine points (55-46) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 34-33. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 64-59 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter again there were alternations in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 24-24 and 88-83 in total. Finally, over the course of the last quarter New York Knicks he distanced himself again in the light, in fact, he achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-0 and marked the maximum difference (17 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 32-20, ending this form the party with a final result of 120-103 in favor of New York Knicks.

Along with all this the players of New York Knicks that stood out the most in the confrontation were Julius Randle Y Rj barrett, who got 31 points, one assist and 10 rebounds and 25 points, four assists and 12 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Fred vanvleet Y Pascal Siakam for his interventions during the game, with 27 points, 11 assists and five rebounds and 26 points, five assists and seven rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, in the next game New York Knicks will play against Phoenix suns in the Madison Square Garden. For its part, Toronto raptors will face Cleveland Cavaliers in the Amalie Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.