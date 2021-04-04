New York Knicks prevail 81-125 against Detroit Pistons

04/04/2021 at 4:51 AM CEST

New York Knicks defeated as a visitor Detroit Pistons 81-125 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Detroit Pistons players managed to win at home against Washington wizards 120-91, while the New York Knicks lost at home with Dallas mavericks by 86-99. New York KnicksWith this result, he remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 25 victories in 50 games played. For its part, Detroit PistonsAfter the game, he would be out of the Play-offs for the moment with 14 games won out of 49 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter New York Knicks He was the main dominator, in fact, he got a 16-1 quarter in this quarter and marked the maximum difference (26 points) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a 15-41 result. After this, in the second quarter the locals reduced distances on the scoreboard and reduced the difference in points to a minimum at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-19. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 41-60 points before the break.

During the third quarter, the visiting team’s players increased their difference, reached a difference of 27 points (56-83) and ended with a partial result of 20-28 and a total of 61-88. Finally, over the course of the last quarter New York Knicks he distanced himself again in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial score of 16-1 and increased the difference to a maximum of 47 points (78-125) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 20-37. Finally, the clash ended with a final score of 81-125 for the visitors.

In addition the players of New York Knicks that stood out the most during the confrontation were Julius Randle and Reggie bullock, who had 29 points, three assists and eight rebounds and 22 points, one assist and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Jerami grant and Mason Plumlee, with 16 points, two assists and four rebounds and nine points, one assist and 10 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match New York Knicks will play against Brooklyn nets in it Barclays Center. For its part, Detroit Pistons will be measured with Oklahoma city thunder in it Chesapeake Energy Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.