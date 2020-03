New infected by coronavirus in the NBA. James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the Covid-19, as reported by the journalist and NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium, Shams Charania. The news comes just over 24 hours after Rudy Gober and Donovan Mitchell, the league’s first cases, have made a full recovery.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2020

