The New York Knicks They announced this Saturday in a brief statement that the owner of the team, James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. In this way, the 64-year-old American magnate has become the first owner of a United States sports team to be positively diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Madison Square Garden Company CEO and CEO Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. Dolan has been in self-isolation and experiences few or no symptoms », indicates the entity’s statement published on its Twitter account. In it they assure that the owner of the New York Rangers of the NHL, continues to serve as executive president of the sports company Madison Square Garden Co.

So that, Dolan will continue to supervise the commercial operations of the New York team, which remains unemployed after the NBA temporarily suspended its activity due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. It all happened after some players, including Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for coronavirus.

From that moment they decreed the suspension of the best basketball league in the world to avoid more infections. Although they were not the only ones who stopped. The NHL hockey league has also stopped its season for fear of coronavirus. The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that one of its players had been diagnosed with the virus.

The United States has recorded over 120,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 2,000 deaths. Dolan is originally from New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. As of Saturday night, the state had reported 728 deaths and more than 52,000 cases.