New York Knicks, key decisions for NBA season 2021/22

It has been a season as long and difficult as it is successful for New York Knicks, a franchise whose project has been greatly accelerated by the good work of Tom thibodeau from the bench, capable of providing a huge level of competitiveness to a young squad and complementing it with experienced players. Their elimination in the NBA 2021 playoffs does not overshadow the magnificent work done and it seems clear that management is convinced that they should put themselves in the coach’s hands. Both parties have decided to take a break of two or three weeks of vacation before fully addressing several aspects that have already been outlined as high priorities for the future of the team, as indicated by nypost.com. The margin is large since they have $ 60 of salary margin to make ambitious moves.

1. Sign a star base

While it is true that Derrick Rose’s performance has been sublime, the Knicks continue to view the experienced player as a luxurious substitute and make it a priority to recruit a big star at this position. Damian Lillard is the top priority, while Lonzo Ball also enters the plans, being a restricted free agent. There would be other more affordable and equally attractive options, such as Kyle Lowry, Dennis Schröder, Mike Conley, Devonte Graham or Spencer Dinwiddie, all of them free agents this summer. In case they did not renew Rose, they would seek to sign TJ McConnell as a substitute point guard, since both Ntilikina and Payton are out, while Quickley is seen as a center and in Luca Vildoza there is still no confidence even to have him as a point guard. alternate.

2. Three players in mind for Free Agency 2021

Thibodeau is confident that he has conveyed to the entire league that the Knicks are a perfect ecosystem for an established player who wants to lead the project. Thus, they consider that they can fight to get the services of DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell, two players who are very liked by the coach. There is a dream that Kawhi Leonard could contemplate the option of moving to New York in case the Clippers is eliminated soon.

3. Dispense with Nerlens Noel and trust Mitchell Robinson

He did a good job in the regular season, but was clearly exposed in the playoffs so Noel won’t get the Knicks’ trust. Robinson will be completely trusted and returned fully recovered. As substitutes, there will be Taj Gibson and Norvelle Pelle so there is no plan to sign another center since Obi Toppin could act as a false 5 in some moments.

4. Give the most to Julius Randle

Despite his poor playoff performance, attributable to exhaustion, New Yorkers believe he may be the man to build around, as long as another star is recruited. If they want to keep him, they will have to offer a $ 104 million contract for 4 years.

5. How to face the NBA Draft 2021

They have two first-round selections, 19 and 21, but the priority will be to reach agreements that allow them to improve a lot on that list and recruit some of the best young players to land in the NBA. They have money and margin to make succulent offers that allow them to win a great player; That is what Thibodeau wants, who avoids recruiting several young people and prefers to have only one, but very good.