Sports bumps, bad decisions in management, reconstructions without sense or long-term vision and a long etcetera of errors, season the last times of the New York Knicks. Despite continuing to be the franchise of the NBA that generates more volume of income, is also the one that gives more headaches to its fans and the one that is hopelessly tarnishing its public image. At a key moment for the evolution of American society, James Dolan, owner of the franchise, has avoided making a public statement, making the Knicks the only one that has not spoken in the entire NBA.

In a letter sent to all the players and employees of the team, Dolan explains that there will be no type of public declaration because “we maintain the values ​​of being a peaceful and respectful workplace,” according to the letter spread on social networks. “We are no more than anyone to enter to value these social issues”, can be read in a manuscript that has outraged the vast majority of players and employees, eager to be part of a franchise whose global character and media impact is used with some proper ends in the fight against racism.

I’m told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn’t made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization’s decision to stay silent: pic.twitter.com/xG1BA7tV5V – Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

“What we can say is not important. We will only come out of this situation with respect, caution and helping each other to build a suitable working environment.” In the meantime, Pat ewing, the legend of the Knicks, has shown his involvement and outrage at the murder of George Floyd, inviting the entire NBA to continue joining with the same force to a movement that could be a turning point in the history of the United States of America . However, James Dolan has made a firm decision that New York Knicks do not participate in it.

It’s time for our voices to be heard. pic.twitter.com/xQjXeAs7Nw – Patrick Ewing (@ CoachEwing33) June 1, 2020

