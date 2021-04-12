New York Knicks clinch victory over Toronto Raptors 102-96

04/12/2021 at 05:21 CEST

New York Knicks won at home to Toronto raptors 102-96 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the New York Knicks players achieved victory at home against Memphis Grizzlies 133-129, completing a three-game winning streak in the last five games, while the Toronto Raptors also beat away from home Cleveland Cavaliers by 115-135. After the game, New York Knicks it is tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 27 victories in 54 games played. For its part, Toronto raptors it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 21 games won out of 54 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had as protagonist and dominator New York KnicksIn fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and took the maximum difference with 11 points at the end of the quarter and finished with a 27-16. After this, during the second quarter the local team widened their difference and had a maximum difference of 16 points (56-40) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-26. After this, the teams reached the break with a 56-42 in the electronic.

During the third quarter, the visiting team’s players reduced distances on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-0 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter until it ended with a partial result of 22 -34 and a 78-76 overall. Finally, the last quarter had several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 24-20. After all this, the match ended with a result of 102-96 for New York Knicks.

In addition, the most prominent players of New York Knicks They were Julius Randle Y Rj barrett, who had 26 points, five assists and eight rebounds and 19 points, five assists and one rebound respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Chris boucher Y Gary Trent, with 17 points and 14 rebounds and 23 points, one assist and three rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, New York Knicks will measure his strength with Los angeles lakers in the Madison Square Garden, while Toronto raptors will face Atlanta Hawks in the Amalie Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.