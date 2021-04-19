New York Knicks clinch victory over New Orleans Pelicans 122-112

04/18/2021 at 10:51 PM CEST

New York Knicks won at home New Orleans Pelicans by 122-112 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the New York Knicks players managed to win away from home against Dallas mavericks by 109-117, so after the match they accumulated seven consecutive victories, while the New Orleans Pelicans lost away with Washington Wizards 117-115, so after the match they added a total of four defeats in a row. At this time, New York Knicks It has 31 games won out of 58 played, which would allow it access to Play-off positions. For its part, New Orleans Pelicans it would be left out of the Play-offs with 25 victories in 57 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard and it ended with a result of 21-25. After this, in the second quarter there was a comeback by the local team players, in fact, they achieved a 17-2 run and reached a difference of 15 points (57-42) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 36-19. After this, the players reached the break with a 57-44 in the mail.

The third quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 22-35 and a total of 79-79. Finally, the last quarter was even and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-24, reaching the end of the quarter with a tie at 103-103, so the game had to be extended until an extension.

During overtime the local team dominated fundamentally, increasing the difference to a maximum of 10 points (119-109) and ended with a partial result of 19-9, the final result of the match being 122-112 in favor of New York Knicks.

The triumph of New York Knicks It was due in part thanks to the 33 points, 10 assists and five rebounds of Julius Randle and the 23 points, five assists and three rebounds of Derrick Rose. The 34 points, five assists and nine rebounds of Zion Williamson and the 22 points, four assists and four rebounds of Eric Bledsoe they were not enough for New Orleans Pelicans could win the game.

The next clash of New York Knicks will be against Charlotte hornets in the Madison Square Garden, while in the next meeting, New Orleans Pelicans will play against Brooklyn nets in the Smoothie King Center. Check the full NBA schedule.