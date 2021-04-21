New York Knicks clinch victory over Charlotte Hornets 109-97

04/21/2021 at 4:22 AM CEST

New York Knicks managed to win at home Charlotte hornets by 109-97 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, New York Knicks players won at home against New Orleans Pelicans 122-112, so after the match they added a total of eight consecutive victories. For their part, Charlotte Hornets also defeated at home Portland Trail Blazers by 109-101. New York Knicks, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 32 victories in 59 matches played, while Charlotte hornets it would be left out of the Play-offs with 28 games won out of 57 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was dominated by Charlotte hornetsIn fact, he posted an 11-2 run during the quarter and made the maximum difference (three points) at the end of the quarter and finished with a score of 30-33. After this, during the second quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-33. After this, the teams reached the break with a 60-66 score.

During the third quarter there was a comeback from the local team, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and reached a difference of 11 points (88-77) until it ended with a partial result of 31-16 and 91-82 in total. Finally, in the last quarter the local players managed to distance themselves in the electronic game, they had a maximum difference of 12 points (102-90) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 18-15. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 109-97 in favor of the locals.

During the match, New York Knicks took the victory thanks to 24 points and a rebound of Rj barrett and the 16 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds of Julius Randle. The 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds of Terry rozier and the 26 points and three rebounds from Pj Washington they were not enough for Charlotte hornets could win the game.

In the next NBA game, New York Knicks will face Atlanta Hawks in the Madison Square Garden. For his part, the next opponent of Charlotte hornets will be Chicago Bulls, with whom he will play in the United Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.