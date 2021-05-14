New York Knicks clinch 102-98 win over San Antonio Spurs

05/14/2021 at 4:54 AM CEST

New York Knicks was imposed as a local to San antonio spurs 102-98 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat away from home with Los angeles lakers by 101-99. For their part, the visitors also suffered an away defeat with Brooklyn nets by 128-116, adding a total of four defeats in their last five games. At this time, New York Knicks It has 39 victories in 70 games played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs, while San antonio spurs would be left out of the play-off positions with 33 games won out of 70 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader in the marker until finishing with a result of 20-18. After this, in the second quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 26-25. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 46-43 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter, the visiting team’s players managed to recover points until they came back in the game, in fact, they achieved a 14-0 partial in this quarter and had a maximum difference of 17 points (58-75) and ended with a partial result of 27-34 (and a 73-77 overall). Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again alternations in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-21. Finally, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 102-98 for the locals.

Much of the victory of New York Knicks was cemented from 30 points, two assists and 10 rebounds from Alec burks and the 25 points, nine assists and nine rebounds of Julius Randle. The 27 points, four assists and eight rebounds of Demar Derozan and the 14 points, seven assists and nine rebounds of Dejounte murray they were not enough for San antonio spurs won the match.

After taking the victory, the next clash of New York Knicks will be against Charlotte hornets in the Madison Square Garden, while San antonio spurs will play against Phoenix suns in the At & t Center. Check the full NBA schedule.