New York Knicks beat Memphis Grizzlies 104-118

05/04/2021 at 05:51 CEST

New York Knicks defeated as a visitor Memphis Grizzlies by 104-118 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with Orlando Magic 112-111, adding a total of four losses in a row in their last five games. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Houston Rockets 97-122, so after the game they completed a streak of four straight wins. New York Knicks, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 37 games won out of 65 played, while Memphis GrizzliesAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 32 victories in 64 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several lead changes in the electronic and ended with a result of 22-25. Later, in the second quarter the visitors distanced themselves on the scoreboard and reached a difference of 11 points (55-66) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 36-44. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 58-69 in the light.

During the third quarter the players of New York Knicks They raised their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and achieved the maximum difference (17 points) at the end of the quarter until concluding with a partial result of 22-28 (and an 80-97 total) . Finally, during the last quarter, the local team cut distances, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2, although it was not enough to be able to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-21. Finally, the clash concluded with a result of 104-118 for the players of the visiting team.

Along with all this the players of New York Knicks that stood out the most in the confrontation were Julius Randle Y Derrick Rose, who had 28 points, six assists and six rebounds and 25 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Desmond bane Y Dillon brooks, with 22 points, two assists and eight rebounds and 25 points, one assist and one rebound respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies will face Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center. For its part, New York Knicks will face Denver nuggets in the Ball Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.