New York Knicks beat Houston Rockets (97-122)

05/03/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

New York Knicks took the victory against Houston Rockets away by 97-122 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Golden state warriors 87-113 and after the game they completed a four-game losing streak in their last five games. For their part, the visitors won at home against Chicago Bulls 113-94, getting a total of four wins in the last five games. With this result, New York Knicks has 36 victories in 64 games played, which allows him to remain in the Play-off positions, while Houston RocketsAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-off positions for now with 16 victories in 65 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 16-1 run during the quarter, although the visiting team finally ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 24-34. After this, during the second quarter the visitors distanced themselves in the light and came to win by 18 points (41-59) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 20-25. After this, the teams reached the break with a 44-59 on the counter.

In the third quarter the players of New York Knicks they distanced themselves again in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 15-2 and had a maximum difference of 25 points (68-93) and concluded with a partial result of 27-34 (and a 71-93 global). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial 10-2 and extended the difference to a maximum of 35 points (82-117) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-29, thus ending the match with a final result of 97-122 in favor of New York Knicks.

The triumph of New York Knicks it was due in part thanks to the 31 points, six assists and seven rebounds of Julius Randle and the 24 points, four assists and six rebounds of Derrick Rose. The 17 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds of Kelly Olynyk and the 19 points, three assists and eight rebounds of Christian wood they were not enough for Houston Rockets won the match.

After winning the match, in the next duel New York Knicks will play against Memphis Grizzlies in the Fedexforum, while the next rival of Houston Rockets will be Philadelphia 76ers, with which he will play in the Toyota Center. Check the full NBA schedule.