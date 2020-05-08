New York —

In the new Skims presentations Kim Kardashian It promotes the new line of bras and tops, but alongside these there are also some threads that are giving much to talk about.

Some expected to see Kim modeling these presentations. As it has been doing with other of its collections. However for the moment she is standing firm presenting the “Stretch Rib collection”, and posing with her charming “High Neck Bra and Brief in Soot”.

The celebrity has been in the news in previous days because he assured that in this quarantine he had stopped bathing, he even claimed that his hair was in very bad condition.

“My hair is a complete mess and I’ve only done my makeup twice. The truth is, I feel great when I do. I feel like a completely different person when I finally get up off the couch and do something to regain my normalcy. But in general I don’t have that glamorous life from before, the truth is that it took too long without showering or brushing my hair“Exposed the celebrity.

But recently the famous one seems to have left the days of lack of cleanliness because the paparazzi caught her on the beach showing off a sexy brown bikini.

