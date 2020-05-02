New York —

Amid rumors about Kim Jong-un’s health, many wondered who could succeed him at the head of North Korea.

The BBC spoke to analysts about potential candidates and whether history would be on their side.

The BBC spoke to analysts about potential candidates and whether history would be on their side.

A man from the Kim family has always been in charge of North Korea since Kim Il-sung He founded the country in 1948, and the mythology of that family extends deeply throughout society.

The propaganda about his greatness prevails in the citizenship before they can read: preschoolers sing a song called: “I want to see our leader Kim Jong-un”.

So how could you imagine a North Korea without this symbolic and political figure in command? How would elites and society in general organize?

The simple answer is: we don’t know. Curiously, they don’t know either. They have never had to.

There has always been a Kim …

XINHUAKim Il-sung is the founder of North Korea and was succeeded by his son Kim Jong-il.

When Kim Jong-un was being groomed to assume power, the term began to be used “Paektu lineage” to help legitimize his leadership.

Paektu is the mythological holy mountain where Kim Il-sung allegedly led a guerrilla war and where Kim Jong-il is said to have been born. Kim Jong-un still visits her when she wants to emphasize her important political decisions.

There has always been a Kim in the ideological heart of the country.

What would North Korea be like without an heir? Kim Jong-un, 36, is believed to have children, although they are too young. It is estimated that he is three, the oldest, 10 years old, and the youngest, 3 years old. Kim Jong-un was considered young when he took power at 27.

Some sort of leadership grouping would probably emerge, perhaps as in Vietnam, which relies heavily on the teachings and legitimacy of its founder to support its own position.

Observers can track who holds certain key positions and follow news and intelligence sources on major institutions, but they really can’t know how factions are developing, or who has accumulated power through personal rather than institutional ties.

Further, sometimes deputy directors and managers wield more real power than the heads of institutions. This makes predictions very difficult to make.

The remaining three Kim

.Kim Yo-jong, as the only woman at the top of leadership, has generated fascination.

There are three members of the Kim family who could potentially become involved in North Korea’s political makeup if Kim Jong-un were to disappear. Everyone faces obstacles in continuing to rule the family.

The first is Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s younger sister. She is said to have been her father’s favorite, who commented on her precocity and interest in politics from an early age.

Her style is efficient, delicate and, it could be said that she is quite observant. Much has been pointed out closeness he has with his brother. During the summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore, it was highlighted how he was on hand to deliver the pen with which Kim Jong-un signed the agreement. And at the next summit, in Hanoi, she was seen peeking behind the scenes when her brother posed for formal photos.

However, it was not exempt from being demoted after the Hanoi summit – allegedly due to the collapse of the summit itself, although that can never be confirmed.

She is not part of the country’s main legislative body, the State Affairs Commission, although she is an alternate member of the Politburo and deputy director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department (DPA) of the Korean Workers’ Party. This may sound like an incomprehensible acronym, but DPA is a powerful organization that guarantees the ideological loyalty of the system.

But she is a woman and that makes it difficult to imagine that she can occupy the main position in such a deeply patriarchal country.

North Korea is an extremely masculine-oriented state, in which gender carries rigid expectations. Being the supreme leader and certainly leading the army does not fit within a woman’s range of duties.

The second is Kim Jong-chul. He is Kim Jong-un’s older brother, but has never appeared to be interested in politics or power. (He is known for his interest in British musician Eric Clapton.)

As much, could represent a symbolic link with the kim family: Perhaps you could be appointed head of a foundation and appointed to read one or another speech.

The last one is Kim Pyong-il, Kim Jong-il’s middle brother. His mother-Kim Jong-il’s stepmother- intrigued to make him the successor to Kim Il-sung. He failed and was marginalized as Kim Jong-il rose in influence.

Kim Pyong-il was sent to Europe in 1979, where he has served several times as an ambassador. He barely returned to North Korea last year, which means he is unlikely to have developed the network necessary to be a major player in Pyongyang’s political elite.

North Korea’s second most powerful man now same

.As Kim Jong-un’s special envoy, Choe Ryong-hae (right) has met with foreign dignitaries.

There are other people who have played central roles in the Kim Jong-un era, but it is difficult to know who of all could form cooperative relationships and could compete with the others.

One is Choe Ryong-hae. He has had his ups and downs in the Kim Jong-un administration, but after surviving storms, he currently chairs the Politburo and is the vice chair of the State Affairs Commission.

Last year he became the first new president in 20 years, replacing the elderly Kim Yong-nam – so he is the person who represents the country in international participations.

Choe has also held senior positions in the military and in the Korean Workers’ Party Organization and Guidance Department (DOG), which is responsible for maintaining loyalty throughout the regime.

This is a very powerful organization: it demands the adherence of all citizens to the ideology of North Korea. He is probably the second most powerful man in the country.

Old spy chiefs and illustrious political ascendants

Another is Kim Yong-chol. This general paved the way for the summits between Trump and Kim, meeting several times with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

He has headed the Department of the United Front (responsible for relations with South Korea) and the General Reconnaissance Bureau, the country’s main intelligence service. It appears to have suffered degradation following the collapse of talks with the United States, but it is this spymaster is unlikely to remain in the shadows for a long time.

.Kim Yong-chol traveled to Washington to meet Donald Trump.

And one more is Kim Jae-ryong. In addition to forming the State Affairs Commission, he is the head of the Cabinet, a position of moderate influence. Relatively little is known about him, but his star has been rising in recent years while others have fallen.

He is known for managing industries and for several years managing the country’s most isolated province, which is home to key sites of military and industrial manufacturing. This may mean that it has been closely linked to the nuclear program.

Jong Kyong-taek He is responsible for the Department of State Security, which investigates and punishes political crimes. It also supports the physical protection of leaders. These are crucial responsibilities that help ensure the stability of the system.

Hwang Pyong-so He is another official who has held senior military positions and administered the DOG during the Kim Jong-un era. Like Choe (and many others) he has been disciplined; however, it does not appear to have been rehabilitated in the same way. Other solid figures of the foreign policy of the years 2010, Ri Yong-ho andRi Su-yong, They have also seen their responsibilities decline recently. They were replaced by Ri Son-gwon and Kim Hyung Jun. The former is said to be an ally of Kim Yong-chol.

The military dome

A handful of senior generals from the Korean People’s Army (EPC) would also exert influence during a period of transition. Currently, there are two men on top of the EPC General Political Bureau, Kim Su-gil and Kim Won-hong. This bureau guarantees the political loyalty of the military, something that would be absolutely crucial during periods of uncertainty.

Among the main elite, who would face off and who would form alliances? Would there be pro and anti factions Kim Yo-jong (Kim Jong-un’s sister)? Could the fear of instability prevent the flare-up of rivalries? After all, it is not in the interest of any of these elites for the state to collapse, opening the way for it to be absorbed by South Korea or even China.

There is no perfect contender right now: Her sister would have to overcome sexism and break the tradition of a male heir. The rest are not direct descendants of the indispensable important Paektu lineage, but ultimately, they will have to consider the unity of the state for whose preservation they have defied all international norms.

