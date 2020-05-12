New York —

The Hermanos Jonas announced this Monday the launch, this week, of her new single “X” in collaboration with urban artist Karol G., in what represents his second bilingual work and with Latino artists in less than a year.

Through their social networks, confirmed that next May 15 they will launch the new collaboration, of which they anticipated, according to the publication of the image of red lips on an orange background, which It will be with the Colombian Karol G., receiving applause from hundreds of fans who predicted that the song of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be “the song of the summer”.

For its part, by duplicating the publication in InstagramKarol G. had enthusiastic reactions not only from his followers, but from colleagues in the music industry who congratulated her on her second great collaboration with an established artist in the English-speaking world.

While his compatriots Sebastián Yatra and Greeicy showed their emotion with the publication of comments accompanied by smilies of the fire flames, the Venezuelans of the duet Mau and Ricky wrote him “Que fuckin cool !!!”.

Unlike “Runaway”, the song in which the Jonas Brothers teamed up with Sebastián Yatra, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee, the song “X” will be part of the catalog of the American group.

In other words, the interpreter of “My bed” she has been invited to sing with them. The news comes when “Tusa”, the song released in November 2019, by Karol G. and Nicky Minaj, has returned to the top spots on the US and international music charts, driven in part by being incorporated into the social network catalog TikTok.

The Jonas brothers also announced that on Friday they will participate in a question and answer session in the series of “SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session” of the satellite radio program “The Morning Mash Up”.

In the virtual session in which The Jonas Brothers will interact with an audience made up of health workers and their families will also take advantage to promote “X”, the second bilingual musical debut during this month of May, after “Mamacita”, the joint work of Black Eyed Peas and Ozuna.

