New York —

Users do not forget the singer’s dark past and claim Bieber for supporting him despite everything

Justin Bieber had a cappuccino monkey as a short-lived pet.

Photo:

LISA O’CONNOR / . / .

This Tuesday the singer Chris Brown He reached his 31 years, being congratulated only by a handful of his friends on networks. One of them was Justin Bieber, who is suffering the consequences since his followers have turned against him in the publication where I dedicated some heartfelt words.

It was through Instagram where he was questioned for being friends with a “bad man”, according to the own words put in the comments, same as reminded Bieber that Brown has been accused of brutally beating different people, especially his ex-partners among which stands out Rihanna.

Happy birthday @chrisbrownofficial! Since I was young your music has inspired me. My first video to reach a million views on YouTube was one in which I sang your song ‘with you’. You will always have a special place in my heart. I am so grateful to be your friend and brother! ”, The young singer wrote on his personal profile along with several images of both over the years.

And, although the publication practically reached the three million likes, the angry comments made it very clear that They did not forget the many accusations that still hang over the Chris Brown story.

It should be noted that the Canadian It has also been pointed out on different occasions for macho or misogynistic attitudes, being some of the most recent the book that he recommended to his followers where the woman is told “how to be a good wife”, or the video that was broadcast where He appears closing the door of the car to his wife in the face.

.