In the house where the one known as “Chinese Anthrax” would have to stay, they only found his phone

Aréchiga Gamboa spent 87 months in California federal prison.

José Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, a former member of the Sinaloa cartel, has been in house arrest since last March. However, American justice points out that, “Weeks after” leaving prison, he escaped from the Californian house where he should be serving a sentence.

California Federal Judge Dana Sabraw ordered this Friday location and capture of the known as ‘Chinese Anthrax’. The security forces that were monitoring the drug trafficker while he was on probation did not find him last Wednesday at the residence where he was officially in house arrest.

In the house, the agents only found the cell phone of Aréchiga Gamboa, according to Efe. The now on the run he would have taken the rest of his belongings.

When the “Chinese Anthrax” came out of prison Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego, where he spent 87 monthsThey informed him that he had to notify 10 days in advance, or 72 hours in extraordinary situations, of any change of residence. But the former Sinaloa cartel member skipped this step.

“On or before May 6, Mr. Aréchiga Gamboa changed his place of residence without notifying the probation officer“Read the report cited by the aforementioned news agency. “Aréchiga Gamboa, weeks after his supervised release, apparently escaped. At the moment, it is unknown where he is. “

Interpol captured Aréchiga Gamboa at the Amsterdam airport (Netherlands) in December 2013. In July of the following year, he was transferred to San Diego, California to answer charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy. The US designates the fugitive as the leader of the “Anthrax”, the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel.

In May 2015, Aréchiga Gamboa pleaded guilty in federal court to transporting cocaine and marijuana in the country.

