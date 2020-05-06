New York —

Biden’s campaign announced that it will dedicate $ 55 million to Hispanics in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas

Joe Biden.

Photo:

AMANDA SABGA / EFE / EPA

The campaign of the Democratic pre-candidate for the Presidency Joe Biden to Invest $ 55 Million in an Initiative to Attract the Latino Vote, Focusing on Hispanic Men and Voters in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, as reported by Newsweek.

Two sources familiar with the initiative told Newsweek on Tuesday that Biden’s campaign will spend $ 55 million as part of an effort that aims to target Hispanic men.

A recent Latino Decisions poll showed support for the former vice president among Latino men was 50%, compared to 34% who prefer President Donald Trump.

The figure is well below the 65% support that Hispanic men gave to Barack Obama in 2012 and the 63% that Hillary Clinton received in 2016 in this population group.

Overall, the poll found that 59% of Latinos support the virtual Democratic presidential candidate, while 22% are with President Trump.

He also notes that among Hispanics registered to vote, support among voters is registered at 54% for Biden and 24% for Trump.

Campaign will focus on states with large Latino populations such as Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, as well as investments targeting smaller Latino communities in the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, in the Midwest and where in 2016 Trump won by little advantage, Newsweek says.

Latinos are the largest minority group of registered voters to participate in elections next November, With more than 32 million voters, and their participation rate will be crucial in many states, Latino Decisions highlighted.

On Sunday the actor John Leguizamo, union activist and leader Dolores Huerta, the congresswoman Veronica Escobar and the former Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis They participated in the roundtable “Everyone with Biden”, focused on the need for Biden to reach the White House due to the detrimental effects for Latinos that the Donald Trump Administration has had.

“This president put a target on our backs with his bigoted, racist and hateful language that specifically targets Latinos and immigrants, language that has fueled people who have hatred in their hearts,” said Congresswoman Escobar.

“We must make sure to take our future in our hands by voting this November, taking up this country that has been invaded by values ​​that are unrecognizable to us, that is why I am excited to be on Team Joe,” added Escobar.

