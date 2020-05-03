New York —

He warned that if the payments are not equal, when he is president they will see him

The candidate supports the four-time team.

Photo:

AMANDA SABGA / EFE / EPA

The women’s soccer team since 2019 has been fighting to make the payment equal to that of the men’s representative, that yesterday the judge judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed because in part, women opted for a payment that weighed more than fixed-yield bonds

The case raised waves and through his Twitter account, candidate Joe Biden made public its support for the four-time world champion women’s team and took the opportunity to issue a warning to the men’s team.

On Twitter, former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to cut funding to the US Soccer Federation for World Cup funding if women don’t get equal pay to their male counterparts https://t.co/xtk3RKo9Ye – CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2020

“For USWNT: Don’t give up, this fight continues. For US Soccer: Equal Salary Now, Or, when I’m president, they can look elsewhere for the money for the World Cup“The candidate for the US presidency threatened the US federation

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I’m president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

Immediately, Megan Rapinoe set out to be vice president of Biden

Megan Rapinoe tells Joe Biden she would be his vice president 🏳️‍🌈https: //t.co/TLQysd6En5 – WWE LGBTQ (@WWELGBT) May 3, 2020

