Jesús Mosquera the protagonist of ‘Toy Boy’.

Photo:

Toy Boy Series / Courtesy

Jesus Mosquera is the sexy protagonist who has captivated with his stripper character in the series ‘Toy Boy’ of Netflix, that although it was released without much success in Athena 3 in Spain, on the platform it became a worldwide phenomenon.

Yes, ‘Toy Boy’ became the most watched series on Netflix not only in Spain, it reached number one in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, India, Mexico and up to a dozen more in just fifteen days. But what little is known is where its protagonist came from: Jesús Mosquera.

Well, until recently he did not know that he would become one of the most wanted men, in fact he did not imagine that he could be an actor since, from a very young age, his destiny was soccer and in stadiums he became a professional but ball.

Born in Fuengirola, Málaga, Jesús only thought about being a great soccer player. In the position of defender, at the age of 12 he entered Málaga, until at 16 Athletic de Bilbao noticed him. He moved to live in the Basque Country. At 18, he preferred to return to his homeland and played for Málaga B, Betis B and ended his career at Antequera Club de Fútbol.

But everything changed the day those responsible for the casting of the series ‘Toy Boy’ discovered him in a gym, invited him to a camera test for a small role, and was left with the leading man.

Jesús moved from Malaga to Madrid, where the character worked with acting and dance coaches for more than 8 months. In addition to hard physical training, essential for the appearance of the main character in the series.

‘Toy Boy’ tells the story of a stripper (Jesús Mosquera) sentenced to prison for a crime he says he did not commit. Once on the street, he will try to prove his innocence with the help of a young lawyer played by Maria Pedraza.

It was so successful this first season, that it is already spoken, once the pandemic calms down, to start the recordings of a second, because the end was open.

