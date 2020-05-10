New York —

East Mother’s day It is atypical for the coronavirus pandemic and has forced social distancing, however that has not prevented celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez Show eternal gratitude to the one who gave you life.

Early this Sunday, the famous “Diva from the Bronx” greeted her beloved mother through her Instagram account, which brings together millions of followers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and all the moms. Ma, thank you for being patient with me and for making me believe that I could do whatever I wanted. The seed you planted made me who I am now. It was always you”, expressed the Puerto Rican along with a series of positive images and full of love.

Dominican Francisca Lachapel also occupied social networks to celebrate her Divine mother, creating a heart at a distance but full of love.

It must be remembered that the health authorities of the United States and various regions of Latin America have asked the population to avoid crowding and unnecessary visits to older adults as a precaution against possible COVID-19 infections.

Kim Kardashian celebrated one of the show’s most famous moms, “Momanager” Kriss Kenner, and recalled that the taste for clan bikinis began in the 1970s.

More famous celebrated their mothers.

Mary lion

View this post on Instagram Mommy, do you remember when you said to me: “when you grow up are you going to agree with me?”, And for ego I thought: “Of course not, now are other times” … Well yes mommy, you have always known, time passes And I confirm your certainty because every year your reason is more than my ego … And that makes us feel closer even though we are far away. I see myself in the mirror and I see you in my face, I hear you in my words and I feel very proud to take bits of you… because I admire you so much and I am so your fan, that I try to be a little bit of how brave you are, of the loving, the patient and wise, of the loving and comforting, of the overwhelming, of the valemadrista also haha. You are that beautiful tree that has taken so many roots because it wants to extend its arms to wherever we are and it is holding us, pulling off the fruits so that we never lack anything, without falling. Always generous, generous, fun and Sargentosa, what do I say “Sargentosa”, Generalosa! I love you and I feel so fortunate to be your daughter, Mommy, that here you always have your Sergeant, at the foot of the canyon! Because if I ever doubted your certainty as a teenager, today I only have absolute faith in you, like that irrefutable and unequivocal faith that you have that everything that happens is for the better. So now when you have something to tell me about love, pain, times, life, I can only tell you: Yes, my General, Yes to everything, my General! I love you, and I miss you mommy. ❤️ @lamamacuerva To all moms: I hug them, I celebrate them, I send them hugs. May today be a reminder of that love and affection with which we must always honor them. If you are with her today, take good care of her and stay home please, if you have her far away, call her, make her a video call … that these times make us value the time we dedicate to give affection and love to our own, we continue to accumulate kisses and hugs for giving in this # quarantine. ❤️ A post shared by María León (@sargentoleon) on May 10, 2020 at 7:22 am PDT

Happy mothers day!

