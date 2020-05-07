New York —

Like Yanet García, Ivana Nadal She is another of the sexy girls on Instagram who tends to show her natural charms with all kinds of costumes that almost always unleash the lowest passions.

A few days ago, the Argentine model and presenter impacted her 2.4 million followers by sharing a photo where he can be seen posing in profile with a top and a red dental floss thong with which he showed his back turning where he took the opportunity to share an important message of acceptance.

BABIES PLEASE READ😍🙏🏻

Not everything is as it seems … CELLULITE

Many women write to me asking what I do for cellulite. Well, they clearly know that I train, I drink water, I eat everything consciously and I use @ pocion.alquimia ♥ ️ All of this helps me day by day to improve the texture and visibility of the skin. But when it comes to taking a photo, the pose, the shot and the light are key! DO NOT COMPARE COMP

Remember that it is an image and nothing else, that you are more than that, and that, if you want to see yourself better, you have to: 1) ACCEPT 2) FORGIVE YOU 3) RECOGNIZE yourself and just there, 4) BUILD YOUR BEST VERSION (doing things to make it obvious. And always giving you love IN NO GUILT ♥ ️)

We don’t always come out the way we want in a photo, but it’s also nice to love our imperfections. They are part of who we are ♥ ️🙏🏻 ”, he wrote in the image that accumulates more than 261 thousand likes and thousands of good comments.

Previously, Ivana also impacted her curves by appearing in tiny pink underwear.

